Profitable growth and valuations to support CV major Ashok Leyland

The stock of commercial vehicles (CV) major Ashok Leyland is up 46 per cent over the past three months. The gains for the country’s second-largest medium and heavy commercial vehicles major have come about despite worries of a near-term slowdown in volumes. Brokerages, however, have a mixed view on the company.

While steady March quarter results, the company’s focus on profitable growth, medium-term prospects, and valuations are positive, some brokerages are cautious given near-term demand concerns and the risk of increased competitive intensity.

In the March quarter, the company improved its realisations by 2 per cent on a sequential basis on the