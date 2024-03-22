Promoter buying lifts this cement stock to 52-week high; do you own it?

Shares of Star Cement advanced 5.3 per cent to Rs 221.5 per share, also its fresh 52-week high, on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 219.45, hit on February 12, 2024.

At 1:08 PM, the shares were quoting 3.8 per cent higher at Rs 218.3 per share as against 0.34 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

Since February 12, various promoter entities have been acquiring additional stake in the firm via open market. According to the data available on the BSE, Suchita Agarwal, one of the promoter group, bought