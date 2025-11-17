Promoter sell-downs cross the 1% mark at more companies, shows data

The share of promoters reducing their holdings picked up for the second quarter in a row in September. About 4.6 per cent of companies saw a promoter stake sale of 1 per cent or more in the three months ending September. Stake reductions can also occur through minor dilution, such as stock options. A 1 per cent threshold helps isolate companies with a more material change.

The analysis is based on shareholding data from 932 companies with a continuous decade-long record, covering constituents of the BSE 500, BSE MidCap, and BSE SmallCap indices. The proportion of large stake reductions in