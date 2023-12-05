PSBs extend rally; Union, Canara, PNB hit 52-week highs; SBI crosses Rs 600

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 10:36 AM IST

Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) were in focus on Tuesday with the Nifty PSU Bank index gaining over 1 per cent in the intraday trade, extending th winning streak from Monday when it surged nearly 4 per cent on expectation of postive growth ahead.The Nifty PSU Bank index hit a record high of 5,418.70, up 1.6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The index surpassed its previous high of 5,396.85, touched on October 3, 2023. In the past three trading days, Nifty PSU Bank index has rallied 7.5 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up 0.52 per cent at 20,795 at 09:51 AM.

4 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 10:36 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com