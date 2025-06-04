PSU stock zooms 194% from March low; outruns market for 4th straight month

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) share price today

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) shares hit a new high of ₹3,464.85, as they rallied 10 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the public sector undertaking (PSU) shipbuilding company has rallied 17 per cent as the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Norwegian firm Kongsberg to co-design and build India’s first-ever polar research vehicle (PRV) indigenously.

At 10:43 AM; GRSE was quoting 6 per cent higher at ₹3,338, as compared to 0.21