PSUs would likely outperform in the next 12 months: Manish Sonthalia

Not all small-caps or mid-caps are very expensive nor are all very cheap, says Manish Sonthalia of Emkay Investment Managers

The small-cap universe has been in a profit booking mode over the past few sessions, with the BSE SmallCap index falling nearly 3 per cent in a week. Yet, MANISH SONTHALIA, chief investment officer at Emkay Investment Managers said in an emailed interview with Nikita Vashisht that India is likely to get Global Emerging Market (GEM) and India-dedicated flows as it is a favored investment destination globally. Edited excerpts:

Can a record rally in Japanese markets prove to be a significant threat to India in terms of foreign flows? What about China?

Despite the Japanese markets making a comeback to