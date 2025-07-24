Q1 miss for Dr Reddy's, but analysts remain hopeful for future prospects

In the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26, Dr Reddy’s (DRL) US sales fell 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to $400 million due to erosion in gRevlimid earnings caused by pricing pressure. On a positive note, DRL posted double-digit growth in most ex-US markets, but overall revenue disappointed. The absence of meaningful abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals for DRL, as well as impending tariffs (since it has no US-based formulations facility), remain concerns.

DRL’s Q1 FY26 revenue grew 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,570 crore, and Europe sales jumped 1.4x YoY to Rs 1,270 crore (15 per cent