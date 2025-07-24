Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 08:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Q1 miss for Dr Reddy's, but analysts remain hopeful for future prospects

Q1 miss for Dr Reddy's, but analysts remain hopeful for future prospects

Despite missing Q1 expectations, Dr Reddy's continues to see growth in key markets like Europe and India, while managing costs to offset challenges in the US

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector
premium

DRL’s Q1 FY26 revenue grew 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,570 crore, and Europe sales jumped 1.4x YoY to Rs 1,270 crore (15 per cent of sales).

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26, Dr Reddy’s (DRL) US sales fell 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to $400 million due to erosion in gRevlimid earnings caused by pricing pressure. On a positive note, DRL posted double-digit growth in most ex-US markets, but overall revenue disappointed. The absence of meaningful abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals for DRL, as well as impending tariffs (since it has no US-based formulations facility), remain concerns.
 
DRL’s Q1 FY26 revenue grew 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,570 crore, and Europe sales jumped 1.4x YoY to Rs 1,270 crore (15 per cent
Topics : Dr Reddy’s Dr Reddys Q1 results The Compass
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon