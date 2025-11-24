Monday, November 24, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Q2 scorecard: Nifty 50 companies' profit growth at 12-quarter low

Q2 scorecard: Nifty 50 companies' profit growth at 12-quarter low

Their sales uptick least in 17 quarters

Nifty 50, MARKET
premium

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The slowdown in corporate India’s growth and earnings cycle appears to have weighed more heavily on frontline and largecap companies than on their smaller peers. The combined net profit (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) of Nifty 50 companies rose just 1.2 per cent in the September 2025 quarter, its weakest expansion in 12 quarters, even as the combined net profit of all listed companies climbed 10.8 per cent year-on-year in Q2FY26, the fastest pace in six quarters.
 
Similarly, Nifty 50 firms reported a 6.4 per cent year-on-year rise in combined net sales (gross interest income for banks and other
Topics : Markets News Nifty50 stock market trading
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon