Campus Activewear stock gains over 18% on improved Q4 margin showing

The stock of footwear major Campus Activewear surged 18.6 per cent on Wednesday to touch Rs 296.7 per share, logging the biggest gain in the BSE 500 index. This came on the back of better-than-expected operating profit margins in the March quarter, a reduction in debt, and expectations of market share improvement.

The company expects volume growth, which has thus far missed expectations, to recover going ahead, on the back of multiple triggers.

The company’s revenue performance was broadly in line with a 4.6 per cent growth in revenues brought on by a 4 per cent improvement in volumes and