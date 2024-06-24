Quant MF under Sebi lens for irregularities in investment activities

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is investigating Quant Mutual Fund for alleged irregularities in investment-related activities by managers, according to sources familiar with the developments.

According to sources, Sebi officials conducted searches last week at the fund house’s office, which has around Rs 80,000 crore assets under management (AUM).

The market regulator’s action follows discrepancies noted during regular inspections, the sources said. Audit firms had also flagged concerns after their inspections, which they had submitted to Sebi.

Queries emailed to Sebi remained unanswered.

In a communication to investors late on Sunday, Quant MF said it has received inquiries