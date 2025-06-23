Monday, June 23, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / This retail-focussed stock can potentially rally up to 31%; say tech charts

This retail-focussed stock can potentially rally up to 31%; say tech charts

DMart stock witnessed a breakout on the daily chart in recent days, overall bias to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹3,930 levels, suggests technical chart.

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
premium

Technical outlook on DMart stock: Charts hint at up to 31% upside.

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have been in focus in recent days, with the stock rising 6 per cent as against a mere 0.1 per cent gain in the NSE benchmark index, the Nifty 50, in the last four trading days.  Markets have attributed the recent gains at the counter to the company's opening of its new store in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Avenue Supermarts in an exchange filing said the total number of DMart stores now stands at 421.  Back on the bourses, on Monday, DMart stock traded on a flat note even as
Topics : DMart Avenue Supermarts D-Mart Radhakishan Damani stock market bets Stock Picks Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations stocks technical analysis technical charts Trading strategies The Smart Investor technical calls
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon