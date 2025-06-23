Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia falls on US entry in Israel-Iran war
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Monday, June 23, 2025: At 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 113 points lower at 24,999, indicating a gap-down start for the bourses.
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, June 23, 2025: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a cautious note today, weighed down by a spike in oil prices and heightened geopolitical tensions after the US directly entered the Israel-Iran conflict. The American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites have raised fears of a broader regional war, unsettling global markets. Along with elevated crude prices, mixed global cues and institutional flows are also likely to guide market sentiment.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets tumbled on Monday after the United States launched strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran, heightening fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East and pushing oil prices higher.
Last checked, Brent crude rose 2.62 per cent to $79.06 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 2.75 per cent to $75.89 per barrel. Oil prices have been climbing in recent weeks amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the region.
Meanwhile, gold prices also rallied amid the geopolitical uncertainty, surging 2.95 per cent to $3,379.60 per ounce as investors sought safety in the haven asset.
In equities, Nikkei was down 0.74 per cent, and the broader Topix index declined 0.64 per cent. The Kospi shed 1.22 per cent, and the ASX 200 slipped 0.76 per cent.
US stock futures retreated during early Asian trading hours. Dow Jones futures dropped 0.3 per cent, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.
On Wall Street last Friday, two of the three major indices ended lower as investors monitored developments in the Middle East and assessed the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook. The S&P 500 slipped 0.22 per cent, its third straight loss. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.51 per cent. The Dow Jones, however, edged up 0.08 per cent.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹7,704.37 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth ₹3,657.7 crore on June 20.
IPO today
Patil Automation IPO (SME) and Samay Projects IPO (SME) will list on the bourses.
AJC Jewel IPO (SME) will open for subscription, while Aakaar Medical IPO (SME), Safe Enterprises IPO (SME) and Mayasheel Ventures IPO (SME) will enter Day 2.
Arisinfra Solutions IPO (Mainline) and Influx Healthtech IPO (SME) will see their allotment.
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: There is nothing in MPC statement to suggest rate hikes are next: Ram Singh
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ram Singh, external member of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), told Business Standard in a telephonic interview that lower inflation print than forecast will strengthen the case for a rate cut.
On being asked about next rate cut, he said, it is difficult to say whether it will be in August or later; that will depend on how inflation prints turn out vis-à-vis the forecast. I see there is some scope for a rate cut, but I would also like to see it corroborated by inflation data. Anything that leads to a lower print than the RBI's inflation forecast of 3.7 percent for FY 25, will strengthen the case for a rate cut. When we meet in August, we will also have to see if how the inflation forecast gets revised. READ MORE
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy today: ICICI Lombard, KFin Tech; check target, stop-loss
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top stocks to buy:
View - Bullish
Last close – ₹1,971
NSE scrip – ICICIGI
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has shown impressive growth in the last couple of months, hovering in a cycle of higher highs–higher lows. This surge has been accompanied by several key developments, starting with a rounding base formation to surpass 200 DSMA, which suggests that market interest is building and points to the possibility of a reversal in its trend. Additionally, the 14-day RSI signifies a positive crossover, adding a bullish quotient. Overall, these technical indicators suggest that ICICIGI may be entering a period of sustained growth, making it an intriguing option for those looking to invest. READ MORE
7:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee expected to depreciate to 87 per dollar by July-end: BS Poll
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After depreciating 1.29 per cent against the dollar this financial year, the rupee is expected to weaken more because of West Asian military conflicts, with the expectation that prices of crude oil will rise.
According to a Business Standard poll, the majority of the respondents expect the rupee to depreciate to 87 a dollar by the end of July.
However, the local currency is seen regaining ground against the greenback by the end of September.
The rupee settled at 86.59 on Friday. Crude oil prices remain a significant “idiosyncratic” risk for the rupee, said a market participant. A spike in prices, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, could put renewed pressure on the rupee and lead to its further underperformance among Asian peers. READ MORE
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Threat of supply disruptions rising but India has enough stock: Officials
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iranian Parliament’s move to block the crucial Strait of Hormuz threatens to disrupt crude oil and gas supplies from the Persian Gulf, but India has sufficient inventories and is preparing to increase purchases from alternative sources, officials said. The government is monitoring the situation closely, they added.
In an unprecedented step, Iran’s Parliament voted on Sunday, allowing emergency measures to block the narrow, strategic waterway, state media reported. However, the final decision rests with the country’s Supreme National Security Council.
“The situation is highly fluid,” said a senior official at the Ministry of Petroleum. “The impact of the war on energy infrastructure and logistics is not immediately clear. While ships are still moving through the strait, oil prices are now realistically expected to stay elevated for a much longer period. We are monitoring the situation.” READ MORE
7:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US calls on China to prevent Iran from closing Strait of Hormuz
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday called for China to prevent Iran from closing the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important trade routes for crude oil in the world.
“I encourage the Chinese government in Beijing to call them about that, because they heavily depend on the Straits of Hormuz for their oil,” Rubio said in an interview on Fox News. China is Iran’s most important oil customer and maintains friendly relations with the Islamic Republic.
Iran’s foreign minister warned earlier Sunday that the Islamic Republic “reserves all options to defend its sovereignty,” after the US bombed three key nuclear sites over the weekend.
Iranian state-owned media, meanwhile, reported that Iran’s parliament backed closing the Strait of Hormuz, citing a senior lawmaker. However, the final decision to close the strait lies with Iran’s national security council, according to the report.
An attempt to block the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman could have profound consequences for the global economy. Some 20 million barrels per day of crude oil, or 20 per cent of global consumption, flowed through the strait in 2024, according to the Energy Information Administration.
Source: CNBC
7:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran says it reserves all options after ‘outrageous’ US strikes
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday said Tehran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty and people after the “outrageous” U.S. attacks on three major nuclear enrichment facilities in the Middle Eastern country.
Iran also launched its 20th wave of missile and drone strikes against Israeli military targets, according to Iran state-owned media Fars. The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday reported sirens blaring due to further Iranian offensives and added it had begun its own missile offensives in western Iran.
The two regional foes have been exchanging attacks since Israel’s surprise attack on Iran last week.
Tehran’s response comes after the US conducted a direct military attack on Iran for the first time, a move that has dramatically ratcheted up geopolitical tensions in the already volatile region.
Source: CNBC
7:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amazon enters India's $15 bn diagnostics market with at-home testing
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amazon India has launched Amazon Diagnostics, an at-home healthcare service that allows customers to book lab tests, schedule appointments and receive digital reports directly via the Amazon app.
Initially available in six cities—Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai and Hyderabad—the service covers more than 450 PIN codes and offers access to over 800 diagnostic tests. Customers can request doorstep sample collection within 60 minutes and receive digital reports for routine tests in as little as six hours, the company said. READ MORE
7:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Business Standard CEO Poll: Wars, trade frictions test biz confidence
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nearly 75 per cent of Indian CEOs say that the global uncertainty — driven by escalating tensions between Israel and Iran and the uncertain trade tariff environment — is “somewhat impacting” their businesses. However, the remaining respondents do not foresee any significant disruptions, according to a nationwide dipstick survey of the CEOs conducted last week.
Despite the geopolitical tensions, 83.33 per cent of the 12 CEOs surveyed by Business Standard affirmed that they are not altering their greenfield investment plans, even after US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites early Sunday raised the stakes in the region. READ MORE
7:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude shocks loom on domestic market as US joins Iran-Israel conflict
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors may have to brace for heightened volatility on Monday, following the US military’s direct involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict over the weekend.
Analysts expect benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty to correct by 1-1.5 per cent if crude oil prices spike and Asian markets react negatively to the escalating tensions in West Asia. However, sustained buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) could help cushion the blow. Last week, Indian equities gained over 1.5 per cent despite rising hostilities between Iran and Israel.
On early Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced targeted airstrikes on three of Iran’s major nuclear facilities — Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan — using stealth bombers and bunker-buster bombs. He described the strikes as a “spectacular military success” and claimed Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities had been “obliterated”. Trump warned of further military action should Tehran retaliate. READ MORE
7:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: How US stealth bombers struck Iran's nuclear sites without detection
Stock Market LIVE Updates: It was an unprecedented attack years in the making, with some last-minute misdirection meant to give the operation a powerful element of surprise.
US pilots dropped 30,000-pound bombs early Sunday on two key underground uranium enrichment plants in Iran, delivering what American military leaders believe is a knockout blow to a nuclear programme that Israel views as an existential threat and has been pummelling for more than a week.
American sailors bolstered the surprise mission by firing dozens of cruise missiles from a submarine toward at least one other site. READ MORE
7:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI deepens scrutiny of bank board meetings and governance practices
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is taking a much closer look at bank board deliberations and may issue directives to improve governance practices.
Senior officials in both state-run and private banks told Business Standard that following the developments at IndusInd Bank, the central bank’s senior supervisory managers (SSMs) were asking questions on the agenda presented to boards, the time spent discussing specific items, and observations made by independent directors. READ MORE
7:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: West Asia conflict: Exporters in dire straits as Hormuz trade route erupts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shippers and logistics firms in India — key to the export–import (exim) trade — now fear no quick relief from the global shipping crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, which now is at the verge of closure. This follows the US bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday and subsequent Iranian strikes on Israel.
“Freight rates have started rising, and the situation is volatile. With the US hitting critical Iranian nuclear sites, retaliation is expected, and tensions will stay high. This will affect oil prices and shipping charges. War risk premiums are already being added to shipments. Exporters have started feeling the heat in both air and sea freight,” said Dushyant Mulani, chairman of the Federation of Freight Forwarders’ Associations in India. READ MORE
7:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US bombs Iran nuclear facilities: Impact on stocks, bonds, oil decoded here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Following Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear sites on 13 June, the US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend. This military strike was widely anticipated by the market after Mr. Trump's recent warnings.
The conflict could escalate further, as the US and Israel may push for the fall of Khamenei's regime in Iran, as it may retaliate to survive.
Brent crude oil price is already up about 18 per cent in the past month, fearing escalation, but still remains below $80/bbl. Despite Iran being a heavily sanctioned country, it is estimated that Iran produces 3.0 to 4.0 million barrels of oil (world oil output of 103 million barrels last year), and it largely exports it to China. Iran warned that it may close the Strait of Hormuz (~26 per cent of oil trade), attack US military installations in the region, and take other military and diplomatic actions. READ MORE
7:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets slp as US strikes on Iran escalate Middle East crisis
-- Nikkei dropped 0.55 per cent
-- ASX 200 fell 0.75 per cent
-- Kospi was down 1.08 per cent
7:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets end mixed on Friday
- On Wall Street last Friday, two of the three major indices ended lower as investors monitored developments in the Middle East and assessed the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook
-- The S&P 500 slipped 0.22 per cent
-- The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.51 per cent
-- The Dow Jones edged up 0.08 per cent
