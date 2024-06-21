Raymond surges 12%, hits record high; stock zooms 55% in four months

Shares of Raymond hit a record high of Rs 2,694.95 as they surged 12 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, in an otherwise range-bound market, on a healthy business outlook. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 2,687.15 touched on June 10. In the past four months, it has zoomed 55 per cent.

At 09:59 AM, Raymond share price was trading 9 per cent higher at Rs 2,622 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.08 per cent at 77,535.

Raymond is a leading Indian Textile, Lifestyle, and Branded Apparel company. The