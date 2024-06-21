Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Raymond surges 12%, hits record high; stock zooms 55% in four months

Raymond share price news: With the acquisition of Maini Precision Products Limited business, Raymond Group aims to venture into sunrise sectors of Aerospace, Defense and EV Components

Raymond consolidates tools &amp; hardware, auto parts biz into engineering biz
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Raymond hit a record high of Rs 2,694.95 as they surged 12 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, in an otherwise range-bound market, on a healthy business outlook. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 2,687.15 touched on June 10. In the past four months, it has zoomed 55 per cent.

At 09:59 AM, Raymond share price was trading 9 per cent higher at Rs 2,622 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.08 per cent at 77,535.

Raymond is a leading Indian Textile, Lifestyle, and Branded Apparel company. The
Topics : Buzzing stocks Raymond Markets stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon