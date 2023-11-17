RBL Bank, SBI Card crack up to 9% on RBI's new mandate for unsecured loans

Shares of select financials including banks slipped up to 9 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday increased the risk weighting for unsecured loans like personal loans and those on the credit card from 100 per cent to 125 per cent. The risk weighting for bank loans to higher-rated non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) too has been increased by 25 percentage points.

RBL Bank slipped 9 per cent to Rs 230.555, while SBI Cards and Payment Services plunged 7 per cent to Rs 720.40, followed by AB Capital Money (6 per cent at Rs 168.50), Ujjivan Financial Services (5 per cent to Rs 556.05), L&T Financial Holdings (5 per cent at