Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / RBL Bank stock zooms 71% in CY 2025; should it be a part of your portfolio?

RBL Bank stock zooms 71% in CY 2025; should it be a part of your portfolio?

In past one month, RBL Bank has outperformed the market by surging 24 per cent, as compared to less than 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

RBL Bank
premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

RBL Bank share price today
 
Shares of RBL Bank hit a 52-week high of Rs 269.95, gaining 2.5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in otherwise a subdued market. The stock price of private sector lender has surpassed its previous high of Rs 266.95 touched on July 2, 2025. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.23 per cent at 82,372 at 10:56 AM.
 
In the past one month, RBL Bank has outperformed the market by surging 24 per cent, as compared to less than 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Thus far in the
Topics : The Smart Investor stock market trading RBL Bank bank stocks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon