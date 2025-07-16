RBL Bank stock zooms 71% in CY 2025; should it be a part of your portfolio?

RBL Bank share price today

Shares of RBL Bank hit a 52-week high of Rs 269.95, gaining 2.5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in otherwise a subdued market. The stock price of private sector lender has surpassed its previous high of Rs 266.95 touched on July 2, 2025. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.23 per cent at 82,372 at 10:56 AM.

In the past one month, RBL Bank has outperformed the market by surging 24 per cent, as compared to less than 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Thus far in the