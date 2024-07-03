Business Standard
Real estate stocks strategy: Do not cash out fully, say analysts

residential sales across the top seven cities (National Capital Region, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata) slipped 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter in Q1-FY25

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 9:15 AM IST

Real estate stocks strategy: The recent blip in housing sales on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis should not worry investors in these stocks, suggest analysts, as the long-term prospects of real estate stocks remain on a strong foundation.

In the first half of calendar year 2024 (H1-CY24), realty stocks surged up to 104 per cent. This sharp run, suggested Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities, should be used to book partial profit in related stocks.  

“The first leg of the bull-run in the real estate stocks may be nearing its end, and partial profit booking

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 9:15 AM IST

