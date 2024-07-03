Real estate stocks strategy: Do not cash out fully, say analysts

Real estate stocks strategy: The recent blip in housing sales on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis should not worry investors in these stocks, suggest analysts, as the long-term prospects of real estate stocks remain on a strong foundation.

In the first half of calendar year 2024 (H1-CY24), realty stocks surged up to 104 per cent. This sharp run, suggested Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities, should be used to book partial profit in related stocks.

“The first leg of the bull-run in the real estate stocks may be nearing its end, and partial profit booking