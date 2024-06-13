Realty shares rally up to 8%; Sobha, Lodha, Godrej, Prestige hit new highs

Shares of real estate companies continued at their northward movement on Thursday with the Nifty Realty index gaining over 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the intraday trade, on a healthy growth outlook.

Sobha, Macrotech Developers (Lodha), Godrej Properties, and Prestige Estates rallied between 3 per cent and 8 per cent today, and were trading at their respective new highs. DLF, Brigade Enterprises, and Oberoi Realty from the index, too, were up in the range of 1 per cent to 2 per cent.

At 10:19AM, the Nifty Realty index was the top gainer among sectoral indices, and was