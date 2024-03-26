Recovery in exports amid rising chemical prices to drive SRF stock

The stock of the country’s largest specialty chemicals player, SRF, hit a 10-month high last week on expectations that recovery in exports amid rising prices could facilitate a revival in sales. Given the expectations of increasing realisations across its main segments, some brokerages have upgraded the stock.

The company grossed exports revenue of Rs 469 crore in February indicating a strong sequential increase. Monthly average exports were higher by 43 per cent on a sequential basis on the back of a recovery in specialty chemical supply and a seasonal uptick in refrigerant gas sales quarter to date. While specialty chemicals saw