Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Crypto firms bank on credibility as Binance gets into play again

FIU-India is expected to lift the ban on Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, after completing due diligence, a top government official said on Friday

Cryptocurrency
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Ajinkya Kawale Pune
4 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 9:00 PM IST
The regulatory gap between crypto firms registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-India) and unregistered offshore entities is expected to narrow, industry players said, after global crypto players Binance and KuCoin received approvals to register with India's anti-money laundering unit.

FIU-India is expected to lift the ban on Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, after completing due diligence, a top government official said on Friday.

It had, however, lifted the ban on another offshore crypto exchange KuCoin in March after imposing a penalty of Rs 34.5 lakh.

Some industry players welcomed the move by the regulator, saying it gives the
Topics : offshore funds crypto trading Financial Intelligence Unit Money laundering cryptocurrency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon