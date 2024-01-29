Reliance Industries hits new high as stock rallies 4%; m-cap tops Rs 19 trn

Reliance Industries' (RIL) market capitalisation (m-cap) crossed Rs 19-trillion mark on Monday, January 29, as the stock price of the country's most valued company rallied 4 per cent to hit a new high of Rs 2,813.10 on the BSE in the intraday trade. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 2,792.65 touched on January 15, 2024. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.3 per cent at 71,629.

At 11:49 AM, RIL's market cap stood at Rs 19.04 trillion, BSE data shows. The company achieved this feat for the first time since its demerger with the financial services business