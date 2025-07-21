Reliance threatens to break key support after 3 months; check downside risk

Reliance stock slipped 2.7 per cent to an intra-day low of ₹1,437 on the NSE in Monday's trading session as the stock reacted to the Q1 results announced post market hours on Friday. Reliance reported a consolidated net profit of ₹26,994 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26), up 78.3 per cent when compared with ₹15,138 crore in Q1FY25. The sharp rise in profit growth was largely on account of a one-off gain worth ₹8,924 crore from its stake sale in Asian Paints. The Q1 earnings were below Street expectations. Here's what analysts