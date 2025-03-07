Friday, March 07, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reserve Bank of India's post-Covid gold addition second highest globally

Reserve Bank of India's post-Covid gold addition second highest globally

The latest numbers from the RBI show it added roughly 3 tonnes in 2025, taking its gold reserves to 879 tonnes as of January 31, 2025

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has added more gold to its reserves since the pandemic than any other central bank barring China’s.
 
The RBI added 244 tonnes in five years, from 2020 to 2024, shows the data from the World Gold Council. China added 336 tonnes over this period. 
The pace continues for India even as some others have slowed. It was the second-biggest buyer of gold in the last quarter of 2024 (22.54 tonnes). China was lower (15.24 tonnes), and Singapore cut gold holdings by 7.65 tonnes. 
Poland came on top with an addition of 28.53 tonnes. 
The
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Gold market Central banks World Gold Council

