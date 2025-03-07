Reserve Bank of India's post-Covid gold addition second highest globally

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has added more gold to its reserves since the pandemic than any other central bank barring China’s.

The RBI added 244 tonnes in five years, from 2020 to 2024, shows the data from the World Gold Council. China added 336 tonnes over this period.

The pace continues for India even as some others have slowed. It was the second-biggest buyer of gold in the last quarter of 2024 (22.54 tonnes). China was lower (15.24 tonnes), and Singapore cut gold holdings by 7.65 tonnes.

Poland came on top with an addition of 28.53 tonnes.

