Monday, July 14, 2025 | 10:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Results preview: Insurance companies set for a profit bump in Q1 FY26

Results preview: Insurance companies set for a profit bump in Q1 FY26

May get boost from enhanced margins, better op efficiencies

life insurance, general insurance, Q1 FY26 profits, VNB margin, ULIP impact, LIC margin, SBI Life, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard, insurance profitability
premium

Life insurance companies are expected to report improved profitability — measured by the value of new business (VNB) — due to a higher share of high-margin, non-participating (non-par) products

Aathira Varier Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Life and general insurance companies are likely to see an improvement in their profitability in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025–26 (FY26) on the back of an increased share of high-margin products and better operational efficiencies, according to analysts.
 
Life insurance companies are expected to report improved profitability — measured by the value of new business (VNB) — due to a higher share of high-margin, non-participating (non-par) products. This, combined with a lower share of low-margin unit linked insurance plans (Ulips) in the same period last year, has created a base effect that further supports profit margins in the reported
Topics : Finance News life insurance industry insurance policies Industry Report Q1 results
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon