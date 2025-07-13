Amount parked in RBI's SDF window declines on back of VRRR auctions

The amount parked by banks in the Reserve Bank of India’s Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window declined to Rs 1.2 trillion from Rs 3.26 trillion at the start of the month, driven by variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions, according to market participants.

The SDF amount on Thursday was the lowest since 22 April of the current year, the latest data from the RBI showed.

“Banks are parking their funds in VRRR, which is why there has been a decrease in the SDF amount,” said a money market dealer at a state-owned bank. “The overnight rates have also moved up,