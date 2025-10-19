Retail restocks Reliance Industries' growth shelf, boosting performance

A recovery in the retail segment helped Reliance Industries (RIL), the country’s largest listed company by market value, beat brokerage expectations for the July–September quarter (Q2) of 2025–26 (FY26). After two weak quarters, retail’s turnaround lifted the group’s overall performance.

The digital arm also outpaced expectations with steady sequential gains, while the oil-to-chemical (O2C) business came broadly in line with Street estimates. With the Q2 beat, expectations of stronger earnings ahead, and valuations that still look reasonable, most brokerages remain upbeat on the stock.

Retail was the main story of Q2.

Gross revenue crossed ₹90,000 crore, up more than 18