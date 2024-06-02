Revving up returns: Samvardhana's gear shift to stock mkt superiority

It is a study in contrast on the returns front for the two listed Motherson companies. While Samvardhana Motherson International (Samil), the global entity of the group, hit its 52-week highs and crossed the Rs 1 trillion mark on Thursday, Motherson Sumi Wiring India (MSWIL), which is India-focused, has been a laggard.

Samil has gained over 91 per cent over the past year, while MSWIL is trailing behind with gains of 17 per cent over this period.

The recent gains for Samil have come on the back of some upgrades after the 2023-24 (FY24) January-March quarter results, while its smaller