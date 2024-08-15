Business Standard
Rights issues in 2024 yield twice the bounty of last year amid buoyant mkt

Six firms secure Rs 1,000 crore+ each as average ticket size doubles

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Buoyant market conditions have provided a fertile ground for listed companies to raise capital through rights issuance. With Rs 17,087 crore raised so far this calendar year, the total is already 2.4 times that of the full year of 2023, which stood at Rs 7,266 crore. This also marks the highest amount raised since 2021, when 11 firms collected Rs 27,771 crore.

Half a dozen companies have already concluded fundraises of more than Rs 1,000 crore each via rights issues this year, with the average ticket size also doubling compared to last year.

The largest of these was Aditya

