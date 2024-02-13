RIL becomes 1st Indian co to hit Rs 20 trn m-cap; stock up 29% in 3 months

Reliance Industries (RIL), on Tuesday, became the first Indian listed company to reach the market capitalisation (market cap) of Rs 20 trillion. The stock of Mukesh Ambani-led firm hit a new high of Rs 2,975.80, rising 2.5 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade.

RIL's market cap touched Rs 20.01 trillion in the intraday trade today after the stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 2,949.90 touched on February 2. At 11:51 AM, however, the company's market cap stood at Rs 19.97 trillion, BSE data shows.

In the past three months, RIL has outperformed the market by surging 29 per