Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

RIL hits new high, m-cap nears Rs 20 trn mark; Chart hints further upside

Reliance Industries hit a high of Rs 2,950 in intra-day deals on Friday, while the market capitalisation stood at Rs 19.96 trillion at the highest point of the day.

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
Web Exclusive Premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) hit a new all-time high of Rs 2,950, up 3.4 per cent, in intra-day trades on Friday on the back of a strong rally in the market. In the market capitalisation (mcap) of the company came within striking distance of the Rs 20 trillion mark, hitting a high of Rs 19.96 trillion today.

The stock has rallied over 9 per cent so far this week, and surged as much as 29 per cent in little over three months. On Friday, the The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 2,919.95 touched on January 30.

At 1:10 PM,

Also Read

Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani

Reliance AGM 2023: Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to join RIL board

Shareholders approve Ambani third-generation appointment on RIL board

Disney, Reliance Industries close in on deal to merge India media ops

Disney, Reliance sign pre-deal agreement, mega-merger to be done by Feb

PNB enters top 50 most-valuable stocks' club; overtakes BOB in market cap

Budget cheer? Here's what drove 1,400-pt rally in Sensex, Nifty to new high

Gokaldas Exports to acquire Matrix Clothing's apparel biz; stock zooms 9%

Q3 preview: 3 reasons why SBI may report weak results in December quarter

Paytm hits 2nd straight 20% lower circuit post RBI curbs; downgrades weigh

Topics : Buzzing stocks Reliance Industries Q3 results Disney India Mukesh Ambani RIL market valuation stock market rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEDelhi Weather UpdateFM Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon