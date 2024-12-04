Rising competition putting pressure on stocks of Avenue Supermarts

Shares of Avenue Supermarts, the operator of DMart retail chain of supermarkets and hypermarkets, have seen a correction of about 30 per cent from highs of Rs 5,400 levels in September. Analysts are calling for earnings downgrades given moderate July-September quarter (Q2FY25) results and rising competition from Quick Commerce (QCom) and stiff competition from Amazon and Flipkart which are also now in QCom.

While the earlier QCom players offered a price advantage to DMart, Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Tez are slightly below DMart on price, while pushing QCom convenience. Zepto’s discounts for orders above Rs 900 also brings it below