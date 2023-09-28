close
Sensex (-0.92%)
65508.32 -610.37
Nifty (-0.98%)
19523.55 -192.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.86%)
5810.70 -50.20
Nifty Midcap (-1.32%)
40104.05 -536.75
Nifty Bank (-0.64%)
44300.95 -287.35
Heatmap

Rising redemptions keep net systematic investment plan inflows under check

Average net SIP inflows in the first five months FY24 at Rs 6,170 crore, down from Rs 7,000 crore last fiscal

Mutual Funds, SIPs, Mutual Fund investors
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 9:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Even as gross systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows continue to scale new highs, the flows on a net basis have remained subdued thus far in 2023-24 (FY24) due to a

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Net inflows into equities decline to a 2-yr low: What should investors do?

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

FDI inflows into India rise 10%, outflows shrink 16% in 2022: Unctad

India overnight rates ease but volumes plunge amid holiday change

Dollar pulls back from highest level since Nov, heat still on yen, euro

Pharma firm Valiant Lab IPO subscribed nearly 71% on second day of bidding

New investor registrations on NSE hits 10 million mark in last 8 months

In a first, India's unique investor count tops 80 million: NSE data

Topics : SIP inflows Mutual Funds SIP investment Indian markets

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon