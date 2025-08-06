Robust prospects for Siemens Energy, but high valuations may disappoint

Analysts had mixed responses to Siemens Energy’s April-June quarter (Q3) of FY25 results, though the stock fell by almost 3 per cent on Wednesday after seeing a minor gain of 0.6 per cent a day earlier. Results were announced on Monday, post market hours. The company, which operates across the energy landscape – from conventional to renewable power, grid technology to storage and to electrifying industrial processes, follows October-September as its accounting year period.

Revenue was at ₹1,780 crore, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹340 crore and adjusted PAT of ₹260 crore for Q3FY25. The