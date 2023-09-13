RR Kabel IPO off to slow start on Day 1; Should you subscribe?

Havells Q1FY24 result: Net revenue up 14% YoY; disrupted summer drags sales
7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains
IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23
Demand uncertainty may weigh on Havells stock; B2C sales show muted trend
IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far
Cipla on the block: Who's a better fit and what it means for shareholders?
GMR Power wins new contract for smart meters; stock hits 10% upper limit
Amber, FSL, Balaji Amines: 5 smallcap stocks that can fall up to 14%
Ajanta Pharma surges 11% in subdued market on healthy business outlook
This Ashish Kacholia-owned education stock has zoomed over 69% in 3 days