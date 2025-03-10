Rupee fall boosts NRI investments in luxury and ultra-luxury properties

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have increased investments in luxury and ultra-luxury properties over the last year, owing largely to the depreciation of the Rupee, which has in turn enhanced their purchasing power.

Several realty majors like DLF , BPTP, Mahindra Lifespaces , Rustomjee group and more, have seen an increase in share of NRI investments in their offerings, with market watchers expecting the trend to continue in 2025 as well.

“In specific projects like Privana West in Gurugram, nearly 27 per cent of units were bought by NRIs, underscoring their strong preference for luxury living,” said Aakash Ohri, joint