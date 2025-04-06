Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rupee may trade around 85.5 against US dollar by June-end: BS Poll

According to the median of a Business Standard poll, the rupee is seen trading at Rs. 85.50 dollar by June end, and 85.75 per dollar by September end

The Indian unit settled at 85.24 per dollar on Friday, against the previous close of 85.44 per dollar

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
Apr 06 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

With Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff policy raising concerns over US growth prospects and weakening the dollar, the rupee is expected to remain stable over the next few months, allowing the Indian central bank to shore up its foreign exchange (forex) reserves.
 
After touching record lows multiple times between December and February, the Indian unit made a sharp recovery from March onwards, gaining 0.44 per cent so far in 2025 against the dollar.
 
According to the median estimate from a Business Standard poll, the rupee is expected to trade at 85.5 per dollar by June-end, and 85.75 by September-end. The Indian
