Rural MF investors rise; B-30 leads SIP count with 42 million accounts

The top 30 cities with the highest MF investments are referred to as T-30, while the rest of the country falls under the B-30 classification

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Investors in semi-urban and rural areas of the country have surpassed their urban counterparts in new systematic investment plan (SIP) account openings in mutual fund (MF) schemes.
 
In the past year, investors from beyond the top 30 cities (B-30) accounted for 60 per cent of the net additions in SIP accounts for active equity schemes.
 
The MF industry classifies investors into two broad categories — T-30 and B-30. The top 30 cities with the highest MF investments are referred to as T-30, while the rest of the country falls under the B-30 classification.
 
Industry data shows that the number of
