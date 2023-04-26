close

RVNL, TWL, Rites: Railway stocks back on bull's radar, may rise up to 25%

Railway related stocks are poised for next leg of upside, shows techncial charts

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
Vande Bharat Express
Railway stocks on radar

Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 12:05 PM IST
Shares of railway-related stocks have brought back the trading excitement among retail traders after skyrocketing to their new all-time highs in recent sessions.  Rail Vikas Nigam, Ircon International and Titagarh Wagons continue to scale uncharted territories by soaring up to 10 per cent in a session. 
Rail Vikas Nigam and Titagarh Wagons have gained 58 per cent since the start of the current year and continue to trade with robust bullish sentiment. Barring, Texmaco Rail & Engineering that declined close to 5 per cent; Ircon International and Rites soared 22 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively.
Here’s the technical out of these railway related stocks:-
First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 12:05 PM IST

