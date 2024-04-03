Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SAIL at 14-yr high; Can steel stocks extend rally? Here's what charts say

The Nifty Metal index has gained 6% in the last 3 days outperforming the benchmark Nifty. Here's a technical outlook on SAIL, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Jindal Steel.

steel
Web Exclusive Premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Steel stocks have outperformed in recent trading days on the back of upbeat production & sales in FY24 and hopes of economic rebound in China.

Tata Steel reported a record-breaking 20.5 million tonnes of steel production in FY24. SAIL too posted 5 per cent growth in crude steel production at 19.2 million tonne for the financial year ended March 2024. SAIL also achieved its highest-ever sales volume of 17.1 MT for the year.

Meanwhile, China's manufacturing activity expanded in March after five consecutive months of contraction raising hopes of a recovery in the world's second largest economy.

The NSE Nifty

Also Read

Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma: 'Sell on rise' as charts suggest likely pullback

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Downtrend on charts for Nifty FMCG, Nifty Pharma: Check key levels

Nifty Financial, Nifty Private Bank: Trading strategy for near-term decline

Nifty50 index to consolidate in near-term; Buy Bank Nifty on dips: Nathani

This jewellery stock gained 4% today despite gold price hitting record high

Cochin Shipyard, Mazagon Dock, Garden Reach Shipbuilders rally up to 10%

Anupam Rasayan sprints 7% on signing $90-mn LoI with Japanese MNC

SRM Contractors freezes at 5% upper circuit; rises 12% against issue price

Small cap companies set to erase losses sparked by froth warnings

Topics : Market Outlook Trading strategies steelmakers Market technicals Tata Steel SAIL JSW steel Jindal Steel stocks technical analysis technical charts Nifty Metal index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveBharti Hexacom IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon