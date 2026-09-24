Sales growth, management continuity positive for Vishal Mega Mart

The company outperformed its peers in the June quarter with same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 10 per cent, compared with peer value retailers, which posted 7 per cent growth. About 7 per cent of the gains came from new customers, while the rest came from higher purchases by existing customers. The retailer was able to support its customers amid high inflation through lower promotional intensity and stable pricing in opening and mid-price products. The company's hyperlocal (quick commerce) delivery also scaled well, with registered users up 44 per cent Y-o-Y to 14.1 million.

While there could be volatility on a quarterly basis due to the festive period or seasonal shifts, the company is aiming for sustained double-digit SSSG for the full year. The growth would be aided by its differentiated private-label strategy and healthy traction in the quick commerce business, which varies between 2-10 per cent of the mix across stores. The company seeks to pursue volume growth even as it maintains leadership in opening or entry-level price points. Given that sales were at ₹10,000 per square foot for FY26, there is headroom for further growth.

Brokerages are positive on the company’s potential to expand both large- and small-format stores. In the large-format (17,000 square feet) segment, there is potential to add 1,200 stores (100 annually) in the next 10-12 years. The company is also expanding its small-store format to cater to towns with populations of less than 50,000 in relatively more saturated states such as UP and Haryana. It added three small-format stores in Q1, taking the total count to 16.

While small-format stores are about half the size of regular stores, they deliver comparable revenue per square foot and return on capital employed ratios. The company estimates the long-term opportunity for the smaller stores at 4,000 across the country. In addition to this, the company has also started a relatively premium apparel-only format, ‘Belong & Co.’, in Delhi, which is targeting a younger and more affluent consumer base.

The retailer is expected to reinvest the savings on gross margin from scale benefits to improve the product quality and price proposition. Motilal Oswal Research remains positive on it, considering its consistent growth trajectory and potential for operating leverage-led margin expansion. It has reiterated its buy rating with a revised target price of ₹135. However, analysts led by Aditya Bansal of the brokerage point out that the stake sale by the promoter (Samayat Services LLP, which is owned by Kedaara Capital and Partners Group) remains a key overhang on the stock’s performance, despite the stellar operating performance. The promoters have been reducing their stake from just under 75 per cent post-IPO in December 2024 to the current level of 40 per cent.