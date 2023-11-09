Sensex (-0.05%)
64940.05 -35.56
Nifty (-0.03%)
19437.45 -6.05
Nifty Midcap (0.46%)
40634.75 + 187.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.24%)
6201.60 + 14.90
Nifty Bank (0.23%)
43757.90 + 99.25
Samvat 2079: Mid, Small-cap indices set to post 2nd best show in 9 years

As many as 497, or half of 1050 stocks, from the midcap and smallcap index have outperformed the all benchmark indices and appreciated over 35 per cent during Samvat 2079

Samvat 2079
Deepak KorgaonkarPuneet Wadhwa Mumbai / New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 12:04 PM IST
The broader equity markets are set to post their second best performance in a Samvat 2079 in the past nine years, with the S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE Smallcap index surging 31 per cent and 34 per cent, respectively. 

Their best performance was in Samvat 2077, post Covid, when the midcap and small index had zoomed 62 per cent and 82 per cent, respectively. Earlier in Samvat 2070, these indices had rallied over 50 per cent each.

As many as 497 or half of 1050 stocks from the midcap and smallcap index have outperformed the all benchmark indices and appreciated by more than 35 per

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 12:04 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon