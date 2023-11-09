Samvat 2079: Mid, Small-cap indices set to post 2nd best show in 9 years





The broader equity markets are set to post their second best performance in a Samvat 2079 in the past nine years, with the S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE Smallcap index surging 31 per cent and 34 per cent, respectively.

Their best performance was in Samvat 2077, post Covid, when the midcap and small index had zoomed 62 per cent and 82 per cent, respectively. Earlier in Samvat 2070, these indices had rallied over 50 per cent each.

As many as 497 or half of 1050 stocks from the midcap and smallcap index have outperformed the all benchmark indices and appreciated by more than 35 per