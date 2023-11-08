Samvat 2080: Volatility ahead; Will Sensex top 72K or test 58K first?

Samvat 2079 has been a cracker of a year for the equity markets. The key benchmark indices, started trade for Samvat 2079 with a strong gap-up and went on to build gains as the year progressed.

Will Samvat 2080, to be another gainful year for the markets?

Given the recent consolidation in the market, select key indicators are flashing signs of caution going ahead. Further, the market is likely to remain choppy owing to geopolitics worries, volatile crude oil prices, high bond yields, global central banks action and general elections back home.