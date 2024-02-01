Sensex (    %)
                        
SBI, BoB, PSB: Track these levels while riding the rally in PSU Banks

The Nifty PSU Bank index was the top performing sector post Interim Budget on Thursday; the index was up almost 12 per cent in the last four days.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Shares of PSU bank were seen outperforming the markets with gains up to 6 per cent post announcement of the Interim Budget 2024. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a fiscal deficit target of 5.1 per cent and net borrowing of Rs 11.75 lakh crore for FY25. Post which, a notable dip was witnessed in the 10-year government bond yield to 7.048 per cent.

The focus is likely to remain on banks, with the upcoming Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting from February 06 - 08 next week.

Meanwhile, given the sharp rally in select PSU shares, here are

Topics : Market Outlook Market technicals stock market trading PSU Bank index Nifty PSU Bank PSU bank stocks Union budgets stock market rally SBI stock Bank of Baroda Bank of India stock PNB

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

