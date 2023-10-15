close
SBI Contra Fund: When turbocharging capital creation against the wind

The fund's month-end assets under management increased to Rs 14,649 crore in August 2023 from Rs 1,339 crore in August 2020

SBI MF's Rs 7,000-cr IPO likely early FY23; eyes valuations of Rs 70,000 cr
Premium

BS Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 10:05 PM IST
SBI Contra Fund, launched in July 1999, has consistently ranked in the top 30th percentile of the value/contra fund category of the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through April-June 2023.

The fund’s month-end assets under management increased to Rs 14,649 crore in August 2023 from Rs 1,339 crore in August 2020.

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 9:43 PM IST

