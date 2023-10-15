SBI Contra Fund: When turbocharging capital creation against the wind

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why
What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?
NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results
SBI's earnings growth may taper off in the near-term, warn analysts
Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%
Enhanced returns underpin systematic investment plan openings, shows data
Hotel stocks to ride the elevator to revenue growth on room rates
Global markets brace for fallout amid escalating Israel-Hamas conflict
InGovern Research Services writes to Sebi over TD Power IPO disclosures
Earnings, geopolitical uncertainties to dictate market trends: Analysts