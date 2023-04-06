SBI, DLF: Trading strategies for rate sensitive stocks post RBI policy

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday maintained the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent, following a unanimous decision of the monetary policy committee. The central bank has raised the repo rate by 25 basis points in its last policy.
The monetary policy committee has increased the repo rate by 250 basis points since May of last year, taking into account the soaring inflation.
Shares of rate sensitive companies like State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Manappuram Finance, Dlf and Bajaj Auto began scaling intraday highs post RBI kept the interest rate unchanged.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%
RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement
RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%
RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das
RBI Monetary Policy: Expect 35 bps repo rate hike tomorrow, say experts
Sugar stocks in focus: Balrampur hits 11-month high; Triveni, Dalmia up 3%
Rate sensitive shares gain up to 3% as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged
Avenue Supermarts dips 3% on profit booking post Q4 business update
TTK Healthcare hits 5-year high on delisting plan; zooms 70% in 14 days
MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 150pts as RBI retained repo rate; Smallcaps outrun
St Bk of India
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y