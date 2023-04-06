close

SBI, DLF: Trading strategies for rate sensitive stocks post RBI policy

An unchanged repo rate may propel rate sensitive stocks to rise up to 15 per cent

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 11:51 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday maintained the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent, following a unanimous decision of the monetary policy committee. The central bank has raised the repo rate by 25 basis points in its last policy. 
The monetary policy committee has increased the repo rate by 250 basis points since May of last year, taking into account the soaring inflation. 
Shares of rate sensitive companies like State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Manappuram Finance, Dlf and Bajaj Auto began scaling intraday highs post RBI kept the interest rate unchanged.
First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 11:51 AM IST

