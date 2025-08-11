Monday, August 11, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / SBI, HPCL, BSE, LIC, Godrej Consumer:How to trade these news-driven stocks?

SBI, HPCL, BSE, LIC, Godrej Consumer:How to trade these news-driven stocks?

Technical charts show that SBI and Godrej Consumer shares could possibly rally up to 19% from here; while HPCL, BSE and LIC face up to 11% downside risk.

share market, stock market
premium

How to trade SBI, BSE, LIC, HPCL and Godrej Consumer post Q1 results. (share market)

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of SBI, BSE, LIC, Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) and Godrej Consumer Products have been in focus lately following the announcement of the Q1 results. On Monday thus far, SBI gained 2 per cent in trades, while HPCL and LIC declined around 2 per cent each. BSE and Godrej Consumer traded on a flat note.  On the earnings front, state-run refiner HPCL reported a mammoth 548 per cent surge in Q1FY26 net profit. Similarly, India's oldest stock exchange - the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) net profit more-than-doubled or zoomed over 100 per cent in the recently concluded June quarter. 
Topics : Market technicals Stocks to buy Stocks to avoid stock market trading stocks technical analysis technical charts technical calls SBI stock HPCL Godrej Consumer BSE Trading strategies
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon