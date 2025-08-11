SBI, HPCL, BSE, LIC, Godrej Consumer:How to trade these news-driven stocks?

Shares of SBI, BSE, LIC, Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) and Godrej Consumer Products have been in focus lately following the announcement of the Q1 results. On Monday thus far, SBI gained 2 per cent in trades, while HPCL and LIC declined around 2 per cent each. BSE and Godrej Consumer traded on a flat note. On the earnings front, state-run refiner HPCL reported a mammoth 548 per cent surge in Q1FY26 net profit. Similarly, India's oldest stock exchange - the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) net profit more-than-doubled or zoomed over 100 per cent in the recently concluded June quarter.