SBI, PNB, Bandhan Bank: Trading strategies in bank stocks post Q4 results

The Nifty Bank index on Monday was seen trading sluggish, while shares of State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Bandhan Bank gained in the range of 2.50 per cent to 0.50 per cent, following reporting their quarter ending March results last week.
State Bank of India, the India’s largest lender, reported 83 per cent growth in standalone net profit and announced a divided Rs 11,30 per share. Punjab National Bank also reported 474 per cent increase in its net profit on year-on-year basis.
While Bandhan Bank declared close to 57 per cent decline in the net profit for the quarter ended march 2023.
