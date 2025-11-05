Improving credit growth trajectory, steady margins positive for SBI

State Bank of India (SBI) reported strong credit growth of 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and beat consensus estimates on net interest income (NII), current account–savings account (CASA) deposits, and fee income. Sequentially, core net interest margins (NIM) rose 5 basis points, loans grew 4 per cent, and fees expanded 12 per cent.

The core return on assets (RoA) stood at 1.05 per cent, while reported RoA was 1.17 per cent. Core pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) grew 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 9 per cent Y-o-Y. Asset quality improved as slippages and non-performing loans (NPLs) declined.

For FY26, loan