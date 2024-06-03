Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SBI market-cap crosses Rs 8 trillion-mark for 1st time; stock rallies 8.4%

SBI share price: SBI is, now, behind RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank in m-cap rating

SBI, state bank of india
Premium

Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India (SBI), on Monday, joined the elite club of stocks having market capitalisation of Rs 8 trillion. The country's largest public sector bank's (PSB's) m-cap crossed the milestone for the first time today after its share price rallied 8.4 per cent, hitting a new high of Rs 899.55 on the BSE in the intraday trade.

SBI's stock was up 8.2 per cent at Rs 898.45 on the BSE at 11:58 AM, translating into a Rs 8.02-trillion market cap. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 3.1 per cent at 76,279.

Currently, Reliance Industries (Rs 20.07 trillion), Tata Consultancy
Topics : Buzzing stocks sbi Markets stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon