SBI market-cap crosses Rs 8 trillion-mark for 1st time; stock rallies 8.4%

State Bank of India (SBI), on Monday, joined the elite club of stocks having market capitalisation of Rs 8 trillion. The country's largest public sector bank's (PSB's) m-cap crossed the milestone for the first time today after its share price rallied 8.4 per cent, hitting a new high of Rs 899.55 on the BSE in the intraday trade.

SBI's stock was up 8.2 per cent at Rs 898.45 on the BSE at 11:58 AM, translating into a Rs 8.02-trillion market cap. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 3.1 per cent at 76,279.

Currently, Reliance Industries (Rs 20.07 trillion), Tata Consultancy