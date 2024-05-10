Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SBI stock may gain 22% to hit Rs 1,000-mark, rally may be gradual: Analysts

SBI stock price: On the bourses, SBI stock price hit a record high of Rs 839.6 apiece on the BSE, soon after the result announcement on May 9

SBI stock may gain 22% to hit Rs 1,000-mark, rally may be gradual: Analysts
Web Exclusive Premium

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

SBI Q4 results analysis: State Bank of India's (SBI's) strong earnings beat in the March quarter (Q4) of financial year 2023-24 (Fy24) has boosted confidence among analysts that the stock may rally up to Rs 1,000-mark over the next 12 months -- about 22 per cent higher from current levels.

The rally, however, may not be steep given its rich valuations, they added.

"We value SBI stock at 1.5X (adjusted) book ,and 10X FY26 EPS for return on equity (RoEs) of around 15 per cent. Valuations are now getting closer to frontline private banks (IndusInd Bank trading at
Topics : Buzzing stocks sbi Markets Q4 Results bank stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon