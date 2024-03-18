Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jefferies picks 11 stocks for long-term theme; cos may benefit from capex

Amber Enterprises, specialising in ACs and components, expects earnings to grow over 36 per cent CAGR from FY24-30 due to the PLI scheme

Jefferies Financial Group Inc

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (Photo: Bloomberg)

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jefferies has identified 11 stocks set to benefit from long-term macro trends like capital expenditures, government manufacturing initiatives, and financialisation. The brokerage expects these equities to more than double by 2029. 

“The capex cycle theme drives several of our top picks (Ambuja, Axis, JSW Energy, L&T, Macrotech). Other themes to play include government manufacturing push (Amber), PSU reforms (SBI), penetration stories (Max  Health, Zomato), financialisation of savings (Axis, SBI) and key consumer/ bottom-of-pyramid ideas (Bharti, TVS Motors),” said strategist at Jeferries led by Mahesh Nandurkar.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Amber Enterprises, specialising in ACs and components, expects earnings to grow over 36 per cent CAGR from FY24-30 due to the PLI scheme. Jefferies believes strong cement demand from capex upcycle will drive 19 per cent Ebitda CAGR for Ambuja Cement, strengthened by capacity expansion, cuts costs and investments in green power.

Jefferies is bullish on Zomato’s growth potential due to low penetration levels in core segments. It also anticipates TVS Motors to benefit from a revival in two-wheeler (2W) demand and transition to e-2W.


Primed for success
Jefferies' 11 ideas which are likely to deliver 15-25% CAGR returns
over the next 5 years
                                      Current mcap (Rs trillion)
Estimated upside (x)
    Bharti Airtel 6.92 2.1     SBI 6.5 2.5     L&T 4.89 2.1     Axis Bank 3.27 2.7     Zomato 1.4 2.5     Ambuja Cements 1.16 2.1     Macrotech (Lodha) 1.1 3     TVS Motors 0.96 2.4     JSW Energy 0.81 2.2     Max Healthcare 0.71 2.7     Amber Enterprises 0.11 2.9              
Source: Jefferies; Note:*Over the next 5 years

Also Read

L&T, RIL, AU Small Finance Bank: Chris Wood rejigs India equity portfolio

Better growth supports the case for small-caps in Asia: Jefferies

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

Q2 GDP numbers show resilience and strength of Indian economy: PM Modi

India's GDP grew 7.6% in Jul-Sep quarter, higher than RBI MPC projection

Market regulator Sebi plans to boost municipal bond participation via ARCL

Over Rs 15,000 crore dry powder lies with smallcap funds, shows data

Govt bond yield at more than one-month high due to US peers jump

Pharma stock rallies 9% as Quant SmallCap MF buys 0.5% stake via bulk deal

Steel stocks surge up to 5% on muted Chinese steel output

     
Topics : Capital Expenditure Jefferies manufacturing financial stocks India GDP growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon